48% of players want Jose as their ideal manager

As part of the April 2015 issue of FFT, 123 players currently plying their trade in the Premier League, Football League and Scottish Premier League were quizzed about everything from refereeing to racism in the game.

The answers provided plenty of surprises, including the fact that 48% of players would pick the Special One as the ideal manager during their career.

Mourinho celebrated his seventh trophy success as Chelsea manager on Sunday as the Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final, adding to his two Champions League crowns and league title triumphs in Portugal, Italy and Spain.

"Players play for Mourinho," said one League One player. "Look what he did at Inter. Players would run through walls for him. That's 99% of winning."

Of the 123 players polled, 31% favoured Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, ahead of Arsene Wenger (8%), Sam Allardyce (6%) and Jurgen Klopp (6%).

"I've worked with Sam," said one League One player. "He was good, but tough on young kids. I would like to work with him later in my career."

"Wenger!" countered a player currently employed by a Premier League club.

"Even though he told me he wanted to sign me, got me to the club, watched me in a closed-doors trial game and then changed his mind!"

Read the full Players' Poll in the April 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, available in print and on iPad from March 3, which also features interviews with Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Frank de Boer, goes cruising for gay fans with Dulwich Hamlet and asks whether the away goals rule should be scrapped.