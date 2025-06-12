Explained: EFL to accommodate European clubs with Carabao Cup changes

The EFL has made a slight amendment to the Carabao Cup for next season

Organisers at the EFL have announced new changes to the format of the Carabao Cup to accommodate teams competing in European competitions.

Since the 90s, Premier League sides involved in Europe have proceeded straight to round three of the competition, already to the chagrin of some fans.

Now, four lower league clubs are set to experience more upheaval on account of the success of the biggest clubs in England.

Change made to the Carabao Cup

Accrington Stanley are one of the sides affected (Image credit: Alamy)

Organisers announced on Thursday that the Carabao Cup will now have a preliminary round, to take place before the first round of the competition.

This specially formed round will consist of the two sides promoted from the National League, Barnet and Oldham Athletic, and the two lowest-ranked sides from last season still in League Two, Accrington Stanley and Newport County.

The ties have been regionalised, so Accrington will play Oldham and Barnet will play Newport.

The two winners of these games will earn a place in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why the EFL have added an extra round to the Carabao Cup?

Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup last term, their first trophy in decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathematically, the bye received by Europe-competing teams has always worked, but ran into issues on account of nine Premier League sides meeting that criteria this time.

All of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest qualified for one of UEFA’s three annual, season-long competitions.

Due to the bulging number of sides with action on the continent, the EFL needed to reduce the number of sides competing in the first two rounds to accommodate those nine teams entering in round three.

The solution they came up with is to knock two teams out before the first round in the new preliminary round, selecting the four lowest-ranked sides to take part.

There has been a preliminary round in the EFL Cup before

Obafemi Martins scored the winner for the Blues that clinched the League Cup in 2011, the same season they were relegated from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not the first time organisers have had to do this.

Back in 2011/12, due to Birmingham City’s unusual scenario, which saw them compete in the Europa League and the Championship at the same time, and Fulham’s qualification through the Fair Play league, a preliminary round was required.

Just one knockout game was required that time, with newly-promoted sides AFC Wimbledon and Crawley Town facing off for the spot, the latter succeeding.

Liverpool won the competition that year on penalties, facing Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium.