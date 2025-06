Euro 2025 fixtures in full

Spain and England are amongst the favourites to win

Euro 2025 kicks off on the 2 July with teams chasing a major tournament trophy in Switzerland.

Among the favourites are Spain, Germany, France and England with the Lionesses the defending champions.

But who is playing who in the group stage and what are the potential knockout stage matches? Find out more below.

Euro 2025 fixtures

Group stage

Group stage

2 July 2025

Iceland vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Arena Thun

Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm, Group A, St. Jakob-Park

3 July 2025

Belgium vs Italy, 5pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon

Spain vs Portugal, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf

4 July 2025

Denmark vs Sweden, 5pm, Group C, Stade de Genève

Germany vs Poland, 8pm, Group C, Arena St.Gallen

5 July 2025

Wales vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Allmend Stadion Luzern

France vs England, 8pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund

6 July 2025

Norway vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Stade de Tourbillon

Switzerland vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Stadion Wankdorf

7 July 2025

Spain vs Belgium, 5pm, Group B, Arena Thun

Portugal vs Italy, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Genève

8 July 2025

Germany vs Denmark, 5pm, Group C, St. Jakob-Park

Poland vs Sweden, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern

9 July 2025

England vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund

France vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen

10 July 2025

Finland vs Switzerland, 8pm, Group A, Stade de Genève

Norway vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Arena Thun

11 July 2025

Italy vs Spain, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf

Portugal vs Belgium, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon

12 July 2025

Sweden vs Germany, 8pm, Group C, Stadion Letzigrund

Poland vs Denmark, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern

13 July 2025

Netherlands vs France, 8pm, Group D, St. Jakob-Park

England vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen

Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals

16 July 2025

Winner group A vs runner-up group B, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

17 July 2025

Winner group C vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

18 July 2025

Winner group B vs runner-up A, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf

19 July 2025

Winner group D vs runner-up group C, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park

Semi-finals

22 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

23 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

Final

27 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 5pm, St. Jakob-Park