Why isn't Jenni Hermoso at the Euros this summer?
Jenni Hermoso is Spain's top scorer but she will not be helping them try and win the Euros in Switzerland
Jenni Hermoso has been a key figure in the Spanish team for a number of years.
Hermoso made her debut in 2012 and has gone on to become the women's team's all-time top scorer.
But she will not play a part in the Euros this summer after being left out of the 23-player squad.
Jenni Hermoso: Why was she left out?
Spain head coach Montse Tome seemed to suggest Hermoso was just pipped to the squad by other stars.
When asked why Hermoso wasn't included, Tome said: "I understand Jenni is an important player. I spoke with her about her situation and we've done the same work with her as everyone else.
"We have assessed her performances for Tigres and spoken with her coach.
"In her position, we have Patri [Guijarro], Aitana [Bonmati], Alexia [Putellas], Maite [Zubieta], Vicky [Lopez] and even Mariona [Caldentey] or [Claudia] Pina can come in there.
"It's hard to pick 23 players, but we do the job professionally. At the end of the day that is what we have chosen."
But Hermoso, who has not played for Spain in 2025, hinted at other reasons as to why she may have been left out.
She posted on social media: "I truly have a clear conscience, especially when I remove environments with such bad energy from my life.
"Managing? That's what others should learn to do; that part is too big for them. I tweet because it's the only way I have left to have a "conversation."
There has been no confirmation on if there is a rift between Hermoso and the Spain manager.
Hermoso was last involved in a major tournament at the 2023 World Cup, where Spain beat England 1-0 in the final.
After she and the team won the trophy, ex-Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kissed her without her permission.
Earlier this year, he was found guilty of sexual assault.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.