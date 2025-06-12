Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has chosen Gunners following talks
Arsenal have been given a huge boost, with Manchester United left behind
Arsenal have been dealt a boost, with a new development revealed regarding the future of Viktor Gyokeres.
The Sweden international, who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last season, is wanted by Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal this summer.
But have the Gunners now learned they have the upper hand when it comes to talks, with moves for Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams also said to have been commencing in the background recently?
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta handed HUGE boost in Gyokeres move
It's arguably the transfer saga of the summer, with Sporting president Frederico Varandas insisting he will not let the former Coventry City man leave for cheap, amid past claims his valuation would be around the £49m mark.
But with Ruben Amorim keen to link up with the 27-year-old once again at Old Trafford, it is Premier League rivals Arsenal who are rumoured to have been given the upper hand when it comes to proceedings.
CNN Portugal claim that Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has held discussions with Arsenal's hierarchy. That doesn't necesarily mean the Sporting man has chosen his preferred club, but it will come as disheartening news to those with a Manchester United affiliation.
Last month, Arsenal delegates reportedly visited Lisbon to negotiate for the prolific striker, with the club's women's team in UEFA Champions League action. The latest developments indicate that discussions are "very advanced."
Further information indicates that Gyokeres sees Arsenal as his ideal destination, with talks having now been described in Portugal as 'concrete'.
Family members of Viktor have tried to convince the striker to remain in Portugal, with his uncle Chris speaking to the media after Sporting recently beat Benfica to win the Taca de Portugal.
Speaking about their affinity for Lisbon, he said: "Yes, very much. Yesterday at dinner, we decided that he has to stay."
Gyokeres' partner Ines Aguiar is also trying to persuade her other half to commit to another season with Sporting amid ongoing speculation around his future. "After living in a warm country, it would be difficult," said Gyokeres when asked about his lifestyle in Portugal.
"In Sweden, people work hard during the week and only socialize on the weekends. Here, there is more life during the week. They have dinners with friends and a glass of wine on Monday. I like that."
FourFourTwo believes Gyokeres will move to the Premier League this summer, but whether he ends up at the Emirates or Old Trafford remains to be seen. We cannot call this one given the contrasting reports.
