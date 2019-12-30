Aaron Taylor-Sinclair to remain at Livingston until end of season

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has agreed to remain at Livingston until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old defender has featured seven times since joining the West Lothian club in November, following his release from Motherwell in the summer.

Livi released a statement on their official website which read: “Livingston FC is pleased to confirm that defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has agreed a contract extension until the end of the season.

“Aaron joined us as a free agent at the beginning of November on a short-term deal until January but will now remain with the club until April.

“With lots of football to be played between now and the end of the campaign, Aaron will play an important role in the squad as we look to push on from a successful first half of the season.”