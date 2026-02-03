How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Free streams, TV channels as London rivals meet in the Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today as two London rivals clash in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners have a narrow lead after the first leg and FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

With just one goal the difference between Arsenal and Chelsea in their EFL Cup semi-final and no Premier League matches to share the limelight, there will be plenty of eyes on this free-to-air second leg.

Both teams head into this mouth-watering cup tie on the back of wins in the Champions League and Premier League but that barely scratches the surface. Chelsea's winning run is longer but the Gunners were emphatic on Saturday in a way Liam Rosenior's Blues were not.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free?

Television licence holders in the UK can watch this free-to-air game live on ITV1 or stream all the action on ITVX.

TV viewers will find the action on ITV1, while the free live stream for Arsenal vs Chelsea will be available on ITVX. Those outside the country can access their free stream using a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK

UK viewers can enjoy the conclusion of this blockbuster semi-final on ITV1.

Fans in the UK can also watch Arsenal vs Chelsea through Sky Sports, with the game going out on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Arsenal vs Chelsea live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Routes to the Carabao Cup semi-final

How Arsenal reached the semi-final

R3: Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal

Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal R4: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1/4: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace (Arsenal won 8-7 on penalties)

How Chelsea reached the semi-final

R3: Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea

Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea R4: Wolves 3-4 Chelsea

Wolves 3-4 Chelsea 1/4: Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea

Tickets

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup preview

This semi-final appeared to be getting away from Chelsea, whose last appearance in the EFL Cup final was two years ago against Liverpool. They were 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge early in the second half, Ben White and Viktor Gyokeres having put Arsenal in the driving seat.

Rosenior acted decisively on Saturday and Alejandro Garnacho was substituted at half time in Chelsea's comeback win over West Ham United. In the first leg of this tie, it was the introduction of Garnacho off the bench that looked to have got his team back on track.

The winger scored twice only for Martin Zubimendi to give Arsenal the lead again, crucially bringing an advantage into the second leg on the familiar terrain of home.

Arsenal can throw everything at this game safe in the knowledge that they had a terrific weekend in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side thumped Leeds United away from home and looked on as Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points on Saturday.

There's a historic incentive for the Gunners too. They might have become FA Cup specialists under Arsene Wenger but they have won the League Cup only twice. The most recent was in 1993, when the consequences of Steve Morrow's winning goal were even more painful for him than defeated finalists Sheffield Wednesday.