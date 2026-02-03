How to watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United: Live streams, TV channels after Kalvin Phillips joins Blades on deadline day

Watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United tonight as the Blades return to Championship action following the deadline-day signing of Kalvin Phillips. The Blades will be hoping to launch a late play-off bid at Bramall Lane against the struggling U's and FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sheffield United vs Oxford United key information • Date: Tuesday, 3 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET • Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK and Republic of Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Sheffield United's transfer deadline day business made national headlines as the Blades signed former England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old has endured a miserable few years since moving from Leeds United to the Etihad in summer 2022, but has returned to Yorkshire to help Chris Wilder's side launch a late Championship play-off push.

The Blades host relegation-threatened Oxford United at Bramall Lane tonight, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United for free?

There's no free-to-air UK coverage of Sheffield United v Oxford United.

Watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United from anywhere

How to watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sheffield United vs Oxford United through Sky Sports, which will broadcast the game live on Sky Sports Plus and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Tickets

Sheffield United vs Oxford United: Championship preview

Sheffield United will hope to feed off the buzz of a positive transfer deadline day when they host relegation-threatened Oxford United in the Championship tonight.

The loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City was the main talking point, as the former England midfielder - who started every game during the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final - seeks much-needed game time after making just one appearance so far this season for the Premier League giants.

Former Leeds star Phillips, 30, wasn't the only deadline-day arrival at Bramall Lane, with Joe Rothwell recruited from Rangers and Leo Hjelde joining on loan from Sunderland. However, new signings had to be registered by midday on Monday to be eligible for tonight's game, so Hjelde is the only member of that trio likely to feature.

After a horrific start to the season that saw the Blades lose their first seven games and cost manager Ruben Selles his job, club legend Chris Wilder returned to steady the ship, although a run of just one win from their past four matches has left last season's play-off finalists 17th in the Championship, 11 points adrift of the top six.

Wilder will be targeting a return to form against the club he led back into the Football League in 2010, and the visitors are even more desperate for points.

Oxford start the night 23rd in the table, five points adrift of safety, after the boost of a 2-1 win at Leicester City ten days ago was followed by an insipid 2-0 home defeat by Birmingham City on Saturday.

The U's have also had a busy January with eight new signings, rounded off with deadline day deals for Ruben Roosken and Aidomo Emakhu, signed from Huddersfield Town and Millwall respectively.

Time is running out for Matt Bloomfield's men to show they have what it takes to survive this season, but a positive result tonight would signal a statement of intent to their relegation rivals.

Prediction

Sheffield United 1-0 Oxford United

FourFourTwo thinks Sheffield United have enough to win, but Oxford United look more organised under Bloomfield and won't make it easy for them.