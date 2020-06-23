Adama Traore and Pedro Neto pushing for start for Wolves

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a full strength squad available against Bournemouth.

Adama Traore and Pedro Neto are pushing for starting places after their impressive performances as substitutes in the win at West Ham, where Traore set up goals for Raul Jimenez and Neto in the 2-0 victory.

Wing-back Jonny has suffered no ill effects following his return from an ankle injury at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth will make a late call on the fitness of Joshua King.

The striker limped off after a crunching challenge from Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill on Saturday but his ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

Midfielder Philip Billing is also close to returning after an ankle injury.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Lerma, L Cook, H Wilson, King, C Wilson, Boruc, Rico, Francis, Simpson, Mepham, Gosling, Billing, Surman, Brooks, Stanislas, Danjuma, Solanke, Surridge.