Quickfire Quiz 59: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Your Quickfire Quiz for the day has arrived – and it's a fun one, today.

Think your footballing brain has reached its limit? We have a fresh batch of challenges designed to find those tiny gaps in your memory, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the global stage of international stadiums to the obscure soundtracks of your favourite video games, there is plenty here to keep you occupied.

We’ll start with a test of loyalty and longevity in the most demanding league in the world. We challenge you to name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club. This is a roll call of the modern era's most faithful servants, requiring you to look past the marquee names and remember the stalwarts who became part of the very fabric of their teams.

Next, we shift the focus from the pitch to the screen and the speakers. See if you can tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from, a quiz that demands a keen eye for pop culture cameos. Following that musical theme, try to name every artist or band to have appeared more than once on the FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack, recalling the anthems that defined hours of virtual gameplay over the decades.

If you consider yourself a student of European pedigree, we have a substantial task for you. Try to name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stage since 2000. It is a sprawling test of continental consistency that requires you to remember the fleeting visitors as well as the perennial giants. For a more visual challenge, see if you can name these 50 clubs from their badges, where we’ve stripped away the text to see if the imagery alone is enough for you to identify them.

For the geographical experts among you, we want you to name the cities with the 20 biggest football stadiums in the world. This requires thinking far beyond the famous arenas of Europe and looking toward the massive bowls of Asia and the Americas. If you prefer a logic-based challenge, try to tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for, which is a notorious test of process of elimination that has tripped up many a seasoned expert.

Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on accessories, associations and Asian heroes.