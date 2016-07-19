Adelaide's Mauk completes NEC switch

Australian midfielder Stefan Mauk has completed a move from Adelaide United to Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegen, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mauk joins NEC on a three-year deal with the option for another year extension.

The 20-year-old was delighted with the move, having always dreamt of playing professional football overseas.

"Being able to make the move to Europe, this is something I always dreamed of after making my A-League debut and getting my first professional contract," he told Adelaide's official website.

"My aim was always to try and get over to Europe, even since I was a little kid.

"To be able to make the move now on the back of winning the A-League championship with Adelaide really is a dream come true."

Mauk made his A-League debut for Melbourne City - formerly Melbourne Heart - at the age of 17 before making the move to his hometown club in January this year.

The promising midfielder was a key figure in Adelaide's run to the A-League premiership and championship double, going on to receive a call-up to the Australia national team camp for their friendly against England in May.

NEC technical manager Danny Hoekman said: "We are delighted that we have managed to attract Stefan as our fifth reinforcement of this transfer window.

"As a 20-year-old he wants to develop at our club, but also has the required experience we were looking at for our midfield."

NEC finished 10th in the Eredivisie last season, winning 13 games from 34.