Newcastle United prepared to meet Benjamin Sesko transfer fee as rival bidder emerges: report

Benjamin Sesko is being courted by Newcastle and Manchester United this summer

Newcastle United are said to be poised to submit a formal bid for Benjamin Sesko and are willing to meet RB Leipzig's asking price, according to reports.

The Slovenian international has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances for the German side since joining from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2023, with eight assists on top.

That has naturally led the 22-year-old to be linked to a number of big clubs around Europe, with Arsenal in particular reported to be weighing up Sesko as a potential Viktor Gyokeres alternative.

Manchester United could rival Newcastle United for Benjamin Sesko transfer

Benjamin Sesko is said to be a man in high demand...though we're taking a lot of those reports with a big pinch of salt (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have now landed Gyokeres from Sporting after protracted negotiations, however, leaving the door open for Premier League rivals to pursue Sesko's signature.

With Alexander Isak's future looking uncertain, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Newcastle are ready and willing to pay RB Leipzig's asking price if they are able to get assurances from the player that he is happy to make the move.

Benjamin Sesko has mastered Ken's hurricane kick, by the looks of things (Image credit: Getty)

German outlet BILD reported over the weekend that RB Leipzig have cut their asking price to a mere £60m - less than half of the £150m Newcastle are said to want for Isak amid interest from Liverpool.

Isak is absent from Newcastle's pre-season trip to Asia and there is said to be 'no chance' of him travelling over before their tour comes to an end.

However, Romano also adds that Manchester United have picked up the phone to RB Leipzig to express their own interest in taking Sesko to Old Trafford instead.

The big centre-forward, is now said to be 'assessing his future' ahead of a 'crucial few days'.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with loads of clubs this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, we're at the point where we're taking any chatter around Sesko with a pinch of salt.

There have been constant reports about his asking price all summer, and reports that Arsenal were willing to give up on Gyokeres and turn to Sesko instead turned out to be wide of the mark.

That could be the result of a busy agent looking to put out that his client is open to a big-money move, it could be clubs themselves briefing Sesko's name as a bargaining tool, or it could all just be a big old load of guff.

That said, it would make sense for Newcastle to be making plans in case Isak does depart. He would be a big loss for the club not just in terms of the goals they would lose, but also to their reputation as they look to establish themselves as Champions League regulars and potential title contenders.

Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle is uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing in a player of Sesko's profile would help ease the sting of that departure, and they would certainly be able to afford him with the proceeds from an Isak transfer.

Manchester United's desire to strengthen their forward line is well-known, meanwhile, and they too should not struggle with that kind of transfer fee - despite missing out on European qualification last season.