Alejandro Garnacho has turned down a lucrative opportunity to join a new club, according to reports.

Manchester United are understood to have told Garnacho he can leave in the summer transfer window along with Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford.

The outcast quintet should all find new homes this month but Garnacho has apparently shunned a major offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Garnacho expected to miss pre-season tour

Garnacho is unwanted at Man United

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Argentina winger will ‘almost certainly not be called up for Manchester United’s pre-season tour’ and will miss out on the club’s preparations in the USA.

But his own next destination remains unknown despite interest from various clubs both in Europe and further afield.

Ruben Amorim is ready to wave goodbye to Garnacho

21-year-old Garnacho is not participating in pre-season training with the United team and has inevitably attracted the interest of Al Nassr.

The Riyadh club is home to former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo but no longer to Jhon Duran, an expensive January signing from Aston Villa who’s already been sent out on loan to Fenerbahce.

Garnacho has turned down the chance to link back up with Ronaldo according to the Daily Mail and is apparently keen to stay in the Premier League.

The most concrete interest in Europe might originate elsewhere in Europe, however, with Italian champions Napoli having already made their move.

Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli and United are understood to be a good distance apart in terms of transfer fee but the Partenopei’s president, Aurelio Di Laurentiis, hasn’t been mincing his words when it comes to his interest in Garnacho.

De Laurentiis reportedly believes that the Manchester United player with the most potential is a former Manchester United player.

“Garnacho’s got pace, flair and potential,” said De Laurentiis, according to Daily Mail journalist Luke Power. “But that’s not even why we want him. We want him because he’s at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player.”

Fabrizio Romano took a break from transfer talk to issue a denial on behalf of De Laurentiis, whom he claimed said nothing of the sort.

Garnacho started 23 matches in the Premier League last season, seven fewer than in 2023-24, scoring and making fewer goals.

It was reported before United’s last match of 2024-25 that head coach Ruben Amorim had informed Garnacho that he wasn’t in the club’s plans for next season.

Man United get the new Premier League campaign underway with a home match against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.