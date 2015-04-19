AFC Champions League: Guangzhou eye progress

The Chinese Super League heavyweights are top of Group H ahead of their trip to Seoul, who sit second.

After three straight matches without a win in all competitions, Evergrande bounced back with a 6-1 thrashing of Liaoning Whowin and 1-0 victory over Hangzhou.

Brazilian Ricardo Goulart has made a good start to his career in China.

The former Cruzeiro man and one-time international has netted six Champions League goals - two more than the next best, Xu Yang (Shandong Luneng).

Also in Group H, defending champions Western Sydney Wanderers need a win when they host Kashima Antlers.

The Wanderers are third but level on five points with Seoul, and the A-League side will be hopeful Evergrande (nine points) can win in South Korea.

Group E's two unbeaten teams do battle on Wednesday, when Jeonbuk Motors head to Japan to take on Kashiwa Reysol.

Shandong Luneng host Binh Duong in the group's other game.

Group C could become even tighter on Tuesday.

Top side Al Sadd host bottom Foolad, but just four points separates the two teams, while Al Hilal visit Lokomotiv.

Locked on seven points in Group F, Buriram United and Seongnam do battle on Wednesday.

Guangzhou R&F and Gamba Osaka will do battle in China.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli meet United Arab Emirates outfit Al Ahli in Group D, which also has Nasaf facing Tractor Sazi.

Group G leaders Beijing Guoan host Brisbane Roar, while Suwon Bluewings travel to Urawa Reds.

Naft Tehran host Pakhtakor in Group B, while Al Shabab are searching for their first win when they host Al Ain.

In Group A, Iranian outfit Persepolis can advance with a win at Lekhwiya, while struggling Bunyodkor host Al Nassr.