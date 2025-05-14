Recommended reading

Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Club World Cup final?

By published

We want every club to have played in the Club World Cup final since the first tournament in 2000

Players of Chelsea celebrate their victory after the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Final match between Chelsea and Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 12, 2022. Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time to win FIFA Club World Cup.
Chelsea lift the Club World Cup in 2022 (Image credit: Waleed Zain/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The new Club World Cup format will be unveiled across the USA this summer.

Gone is the previous format, which saw the six reigning continental champions compete in a knockout tournament, and in its place is an expanded 32-team competition that will include a knockout and group stage.

With the English leagues weeks away from finishing for another season, the focus will soon turn to America and as such, this edition of the FourFourTwo quiz is focused on the previous finalists of the Club World Cup.

TRY NEXT

Paris Saint-Germain players applaud their fans after victory over Aston Villa in the first leg of the teams' Champions League quarter-final in April 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every club to have ever reached a UEFA competition final?

You have an eight minutes to remember the 29 sides to have featured in any of the 20 finals that have taken place since 2000. Some teams have made it in more than once.

There was also no tournament between 2001 and 2004, so bear that in mind.

If you can't quite figure out who it is you're missing simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Right, you've just navigated the thrills of the Club World Cup with our quiz: ready for another set of footballing challenges from across the leagues and beyond?

How about testing your knowledge of big-money moves by trying to name the 100 most expensive transfer deals involving Brazilian maestros? Or perhaps journey through the history of English football and see if you can name every single team to have played in the top flight since 1945?

Sticking with the English league theme, why not try to name every single club currently competing in the Football League? If your focus stretches to the international stage, why not test your memory of the 2002 World Cup and see if you can score a perfect 100 per cent?

Finally, for a challenge that tests your knowledge of Premier League consistency, see if you can name every single top three finisher in the league's history, in order? Keep that football knowledge – and your quizzing streak – going strong!

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.