Son Heung-min's Saudi Arabian contract demands revealed as MLS club eye sensational transfer

South Korean international Son Heung-min is a transfer target for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC.

Spurs captain Son could be ready to call time on his 10-year stay in North London after it was revealed the 33-year-old's reps are in contact with the LAFC hierarchy over a potential move.

The former Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen forward has been a mainstay for Spurs since arriving in 2015, making over 450 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Son could leave the Premier League for bumper MLS salary

Son has spent 10 years at Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

In recent seasons, injuries and squad churn has dulled Son's effectiveness with the Korean's output in front of goal beginning to wane.

Last year, Son managed just seven Premier League goals in 30 appearances, his lowest tally of goals and appearances since his debut Spurs campaign in 2015-16.

Spurs are back in the Champions League this coming season after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League

FourFourTwo understands Son is in talks with LAFC but at present the attacker's salary expectations exceed what LAFC are prepared to pay.

MLS teams are subject to a league-wide salary cap, however, each side is allowed to name up to three Designated Players per season. This permits clubs to sign blue-chip players and more high-profile names on higher wages, some of which is covered by the league itself. Any deal for Son would likely see the Korean rival the MLS's current highest-paid player, with the compensation package sought estimated in the tens of millions of dollars.

MLS introduced the Designated Player rule - also known as the 'Beckham Rule' - ahead of the 2007 season (Image credit: PA Wire)

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi presently earns a $20.5 million, according to the latest MLS figures.

Few clubs in world football are capable of affording such a player, therefore there are complications to LAFC's interest. Theoretically, third parties such as big-name sports and technology brands could contribute to Son's prospective pay packet, however, without state backing, as has been observed in the Saudi Pro League, clubs will find it difficult to meet the player's demands.

Son is a marketing success story with a huge following in his home country of South Korea (Image credit: MatchWornShirt)

LAFC's current highest-paid player is Denis Bouanga on a reported $3.7 million per season. The 30-year-old former AS Saint-Etienne forward has hit 87 goals in 136 appearances for The Black and Gold. LAFC's other recent Designated Players included former Premier League pair Olivier Giroud and Cengiz Ünder.

Los Angeles has the world's largest diaspora of South Koreans, excluding the country itself, and there is a belief LAFC could recoup a significant portion of their expenditure on Son through merchandising and other commercial ventures.

Major League Baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers recently acquired Son's countryman Hyeseong Kim on a three-year contract, while the Dodgers also have Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani on their roster, having joined from the Los Angeles Angels. Both are fan favourites at Dodger Stadium.

LAFC, meanwhile, are also in talks to sign Scottish international defender Ryan Porteous from Watford. The Hornets are reportedly keen to insert a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal taking Porteous to Los Angeles, although this particular aspect could prove a stumbling block to a move being agreed.