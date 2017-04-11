AFC Champions League Review: Penalty woe for wasteful Oscar

Oscar failed from the penalty spot twice as Shanghai SIPG's 100 per cent record in the AFC Champions League came to an abrupt halt against Urawa Red Diamonds.

The former Chelsea forward had scored in his previous four appearances in the continental competition, but could not add to his tally in Tuesday's 1-0 loss.

Shanghai fell behind a minute before half-time in their Group F clash as Rafael Silva pounced on a loose ball to fire across Yan Junling.

The Chinese Super League side were given two chances to salvage something from the clash, but Oscar – the most expensive CSL signing – could not take advantage.

His first opportunity came after 65 minutes when he was hauled down in the area, but Shusaku Nishikawa made a superb save to palm it onto the crossbar.

Nishikawa did not need to do anything with the second spot kick 11 minutes later, as Oscar blazed it over the bar after Tomoaki Makino had handled.

Oscar misses from the spot again! This time he skies his effort over the bar! April 11, 2017

The result moved Urawa above Shanghai and into top spot in the group, but Oscar's side are still well placed to qualify, with a six-point cushion over third-placed Seoul – who beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 thanks in part to a Dejan Damjanovic double.