Afellay suffers anterior cruciate ligament tear
By app
MADRID - Barcelona midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will need surgery, the European champions said.
The Dutch international, 25, was hurt in training on Thursday evening and is likely to be sidelined for several months.
Afellay had only just returned after sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season.
