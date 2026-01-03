FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 34: Cult heroes, cauldrons and closed roofs

Looking for something to keep your brain occupied at brunch? It's another sizzling Weekend Crossword from FourFourTwo.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 33

Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, surely the standard bearer for weekly football-based online crosswords everywhere.

With some tap-ins and other clues that more resemble a 30-yard screamer off the wrong peg, our new crossword is sure to distract you for a few minutes. The clues form a grid when pieced together and there's no time limit – you can puzzle away like nobody's watching.

Nailing a football crossword is just one of the myriad ways you might entertain yourself this weekend. Have you considered other puzzles, for example? A different kind of challenge? How about some actual quizzes? We've got them all, powered by Kwizly.

First up, we're off to the movies to find out how many of these films and TV shows you can identify from only the football shirts that appear on screen (and the famous actors inside them). Next, let's get serious about pop culture by naming every song to have appeared on more than one FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack.

If you want something new to tackle every day, why not try FourFourTwo's Dating Game? Each daily teaser will ask you to identify the year of a significant football moment in six guesses or fewer in the now-familiar style of Wordle, only with fewer boxes.

We also have the monolithic Big Badge Quiz. The brief is simple – identify 100 clubs and national teams by their crests alone – but the degree of difficulty is no joke. See how many you can get and don't forget to let us know in the comments.

To ensure you never miss out on any of this delicious trivia, make sure you sign up to the newsletter and we will send a new quiz straight to your inbox.