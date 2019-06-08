Alan Judge set for surgery on fractured wrist
Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge is to undergo surgery on his fractured wrist on Monday, manager Mick McCarthy has revealed.
The 30-year-old Ipswich man needed extensive treatment on the pitch following a collision with Kasper Dolberg at the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Friday night, minutes after coming off the bench to provide the cross from which Shane Duffy snatched a 1-1 Euro 2020 qualifier draw with Denmark.
Judge, who has had to contend with a catalogue of injuries in recent years, including an horrific double leg fracture during his time at Brentford, will have the damage repaired on Monday before re-joining his team-mates to watch that evening’s clash with Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.
McCarthy told FAI TV: “They managed to put it back in place, I think, last night in Denmark – we were conscience of any nerve damage if we didn’t and he may have had to stay.
“Thankfully, he came back. He’s having it done on Monday. He’s a groomsman at a wedding today, which he was going to anyway – I’m not so sure how his suit is going to fit him now.
“It’s a shame because I thought he was terrific. I think he helped change the game for us. It’s such a shame because I thought he did really well.
“He’s been training really, really well and I think he’s got back to his best since he broke his leg at Brentford – ironically when he was playing against my team, Ipswich – and he’s looked really good, so for him to get that injury…
“He had a real chance of playing on Monday.”
Judge will be joined on the sidelines by Burnley defender Kevin Long, who will sit out the Gibraltar game with a minor calf strain.
