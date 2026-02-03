Why Marc Guehi can't play in Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final vs Newcastle United

Marc Guehi has slotted straight into the heart of Manchester City's defence following his £20million move from Crystal Palace last month.

The centre back arrived at the Etihad on January 19 and started City's 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves five days later, before making his second appearance in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Guehi was the club's second signing of the January window, following Antoine Semenyo's arrival from Bournemouth, and both players appear ready to aid manager Pep Guardiola's push for trophies on four fronts.

Why can't Marc Guehi play for Manchester City against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup?

City also signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

City are aiming to overhaul a six-point gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the final 14 games of the season, while they have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and face League Two Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend.

Guardiola's men are also strong favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final, after goals from Semenyo and Rayan Cherki secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the first leg of their semi-final last month.

Pep Guardiola has lifted the Carabao Cup four times as Manchester City boss (Image credit: PA)

The sides meet at the Etihad on Wednesday for the second leg, but Guehi won't be involved due to a little-known EFL rule.

The England defender, 25, featured three times in the competition for Palace earlier in the campaign, helping the Eagles reach the quarter-finals, where they lost on penalties to Arsenal.

Players are now allowed to represent two teams in the same season in the Carabao Cup, but the fact that Guehi joined City after the first leg of the semi-final means he is ineligible to play any further part in this season's competition - including the final, should they get there.

The EFL's Rule 6.4 states: "A Registered Player shall be permitted to play for up to two Clubs (or clubs) in the Competition in any one Season where such Player has appeared for his parent or loan Club in the Competition prior to the closure of the Winter Transfer Window or the first leg of the Semi - Final (whichever is sooner) and has either been recalled by the parent Club or subsequently moved to a different Club on a Temporary Loan Transfer (or Temporary Transfer where a Premier League Club) or permanent Transfer prior to the closure of the Winter Transfer Window, or the first leg of the Semi - Final (whichever is sooner)."

That explains why Semenyo was allowed to face Newcastle, as he signed on January 9 - four days before the first leg - whereas Guehi didn't arrive until January 19.

Nathan Ake could get the nod in defence with Guehi unavailable (Image credit: Getty Images)

It leaves Guardiola with a selection decision to make as he aims to move one step away from winning his fifth Carabao Cup with City.

Youngster Max Alleyne started the first leg and could return alongside Abdukodir Khusanov, but the 20-year-old has not featured in City's past three matches.

Alternatively, the more experienced Nathan Ake could come in, having partnered Khusanov in last Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray.