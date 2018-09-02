Alba doesn't understand Spain snub but denies Luis Enrique problems

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba admits he does not understand why he was dropped from the Spain squad by Luis Enrique.

The 29-year-old was a notable omission from squad named this week for the opening two matches of the UEFA Nations League against England and Croatia.

Luis Enrique refused to go into detail about why he overlooked Alba in favour of Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya of Valencia, although it has been speculated their relationship has not yet recovered since the coach's final season in charge of Barca, when the defender lost his place in the team.

Alba insists he has no problem with his former club coach, though, and says he must respect the decision.

"I don't know why I'm not going," he told reporters after scoring one and setting up two more goals in Barca's 8-2 demolition of Huesca on Sunday. "I can tell when I'm bad and when I'm good, too.

"I'd like to go to the national team but it's the coach's decision and I have to respect it.

"I didn't expect it, but neither did I expect to go to the Euros in 2012 after my work with Valencia. It isn't down to me if a coach calls me up or not.

"I don't have to call anyone. It's a decision he's made. I don't have any problem with anyone at a professional level.

"I'm doing well with my club. That is my job. And if things [keep going] well, let's see what happens with the national team.

"I don't know what he thinks of me or any other player. If I do well, I have the chance to come back. Now, Marcos Alonso and Gaya are going, who are two big players.

"I, however, will be off with my family during those days."