Alex critical of Abramovich over AVB

The Portuguese tactician was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge just nine months into his three-year contract after a shaky start to life in West London.

The Blues went on to lift the FA Cup and Champions League following his disposal, while Villas-Boas has now taken over as head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex, who left the club in January for the Parisian outfit, believes Abramovich panicked following the emergence of Spurs and Manchester City as title contenders.

"Andre should have been given more time," Alex told Champions magazine.

"After all, the club spent a lot of money getting him from Porto and needed to take into account that there was a new manager with new players to settle in.

"Everybody [at Chelsea] was starting to look over their shoulders because Manchester City had arrived in the top four and Spurs were catching up."