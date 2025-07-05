FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 8: Ballon d'Ors, wonderkids and the 2010 World Cup
Test your football trivia knowledge with our Weekend Crossword
FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword returns for its eighth episode.
Our popular feature that offers something different to your standard quiz but equally exercises your brain for all its football trivia.
This week looks at the weird and wonderful from the world of football and will get you searching your brain for the deepest bits of your ball knowledge.
As it's the weekend there is no time limit. Get yourself a coffee, put your feet up and kick your weekend off by testing your football knowledge with a good old-fashioned crossword.
It works just as any other crossword, with across and down answers all fitting neatly together
Can't quite remember one answer? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
