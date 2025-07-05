Can you name this former Pompey icon?

FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword returns for its eighth episode.

Our popular feature that offers something different to your standard quiz but equally exercises your brain for all its football trivia.

This week looks at the weird and wonderful from the world of football and will get you searching your brain for the deepest bits of your ball knowledge.

As it's the weekend there is no time limit. Get yourself a coffee, put your feet up and kick your weekend off by testing your football knowledge with a good old-fashioned crossword.

It works just as any other crossword, with across and down answers all fitting neatly together

Can't quite remember one answer? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

