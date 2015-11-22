Alex Sandro: Juventus not getting carried away

Alex Sandro has stressed Juventus are not getting carried away following Saturday's 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan and feels they still have room for improvement.

This weekend's win was the reigning champions' fourth victory in their last five league games and saw them climb to sixth place in the table after an underwhelming start to the season.

However, Alex Sandro realises their recent form means nothing if they fail to build on it in the weeks to come.

"It was a good feeling to get the win, but there’s a long season ahead and we won't be getting carried away just yet," the Brazilian defender told reporters.

"There are areas in which we can improve both offensively and defensively to ensure we control games better.

"We're taking each game as it comes and we have the trust and belief of our fans.

"We now want to make sure we're in a good position in the league before the Christmas break."

Juventus host Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League and Alex Sandro is determined to bag the full three points and seal qualification for the knockout stages.

"Our next goal is to qualify for the Champions League knockouts," he added.