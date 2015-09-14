Allegri demands brave showing against Manchester City

Massimiliano Allegri has urged Juventus to show bravery as they open their Champions League campaign with a daunting trip to Manchester City.

The Serie A champions have managed just a solitary point from their opening three league games this season, while Manuel Pellegrini's side have a perfect record after five rounds of the Premier League.

Allegri, however, is determined to draw a line under Juve's stuttering early performances as last season's beaten finalists get their European campaign underway.

"You have to separate the league and the Champions League. The team's given everything in the first three games, we've lacked goals and also been a little unlucky," he said.

"City are one of the favourites for the Champions League. Tomorrow will be the first of six group matches and our aim is to get through.

"We'll need to put on an intense display, show plenty of courage and also be at the races from a technical standpoint.

"We'll require a focused display, aware that we're up against one of the best teams in Europe."

Juventus went through a significant overhaul of personnel during the close-season, with Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo among the key names to depart Turin as Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Hernanes joined an influx of new signings.

Allegri insists his new squad needs time to gel but is confident that supporters will soon see an improvement in performances.

"When you change 10 out of 22 outfield players, you need time and hard work," he said. "The more we play together, the better we'll get."

The former Milan head coach refused to give any indication as to his starting XI for Tuesday, however, though he hinted at possible changes from the draw with Chievo at the weekend.

"It was an energy-sapping game on Saturday, so I'll need to have a good think about my team for the City match," he said.

"Hernanes played well against Chievo, especially seeing as he hadn't featured for a while, as did our new boy Alex Sandro.

"I have five midfielders available tomorrow. We'll wait and see if I go with three or four - I won't be revealing my team.

"Cuadrado did well when he came on. We need to play to his strengths and give him the right support."