Alonso: It could have been worse but Bayern still believe

Xabi Alonso felt it was not time for Bayern Munich to feel sorry for themselves after the 1-0 Champions League semi-final loss at Atletico Madrid – a reverse the former Spain midfielder said could have been worse.

Saul Niguez scored a sensational solo goal in the 11th minute as Bayern struggled to cope with Atletico's intensity during a pulsating opening.

Pep Guardiola's side gained a measure of control after the interval, when they enjoyed more than three quarters of the possession.

David Alaba crashed a superb long-range drive against the crossbar but Fernando Torres almost piled on further misery for the Bundesliga champions when he struck the post with 15 minutes remaining.

"We leave with the feeling that we are not going home with what we wanted," Alonso told beIN Sports. "It could be better... and worse."

"Most Atletico fans are thinking now [they are in the final] in Milan, but we have 90 minutes left to try and overcome them.

"In the second half we were better than the first, in which we did not go well. From the second balls they have created difficulties.

"There is no place to be lamenting the loss and we believe we can do it."

Bayern will enjoy the home comforts of the Allianz Arena in Tuesday's return and Alonso added: "The pitch was a bit dry and also a little soft, although we have no objections."