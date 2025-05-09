Xabi Alonso confirms Bayer Leverkusen exit with Real Madrid move set
Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer amid speculation about the Bernabeu hotseat
Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of this season.
The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, who is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, led Bayer to an Invincible season as they romped to the Bundesliga title last term.
Bayer also captured the DfB Pokal and reached the Europa League final, where they were defeated by Italian side Atalanta.
Real Madrid on alert after Xabi Alonso announces Bayer Leverkusen exit
Alonso explained: "This week the club and I have agreed that these two games will be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach. We have been talking during this week that is always about the moment and now is the right moment to announce it.
"We have always had a good and direct communication and now that we have clarity, it is the right moment to say that for sure. It is a moment with mixed emotions but it is the moment to announce it."
That will only intensify speculation that he is set to return to the Bernabeu to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid boss.
The Italian is said to be halfway out the door at Real and was linked with taking Brazil to the 2026 World Cup, though reports have since suggested that Ancelotti has turned down an offer to manage the Selecao.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Nonetheless, Ancelotti is expected to depart Real this summer - whether before or after the Club World Cup - and Alonso is hotly tipped to take over.
This is not the first time Alonso has been linked with taking over one of his former clubs.
Alonso's spell with Liverpool earned him a place as at No.17 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, and put his name on everyone's lips after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure last year.
On that occasion, however, Alonso moved to confirm he would be staying put, with Arne Slot ultimately appointed at Anfield.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.