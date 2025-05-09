Xabi Alonso confirms Bayer Leverkusen exit with Real Madrid move set

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of this season.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, who is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, led Bayer to an Invincible season as they romped to the Bundesliga title last term.

Bayer also captured the DfB Pokal and reached the Europa League final, where they were defeated by Italian side Atalanta.

Real Madrid on alert after Xabi Alonso announces Bayer Leverkusen exit

Xabi Alonso played under Carlo Ancelotti at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso explained: "This week the club and I have agreed that these two games will be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach. We have been talking during this week that is always about the moment and now is the right moment to announce it.

"We have always had a good and direct communication and now that we have clarity, it is the right moment to say that for sure. It is a moment with mixed emotions but it is the moment to announce it."

Carlo Ancelotti has won more Champions Leagues than any other manager in history (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will only intensify speculation that he is set to return to the Bernabeu to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid boss.

The Italian is said to be halfway out the door at Real and was linked with taking Brazil to the 2026 World Cup, though reports have since suggested that Ancelotti has turned down an offer to manage the Selecao.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nonetheless, Ancelotti is expected to depart Real this summer - whether before or after the Club World Cup - and Alonso is hotly tipped to take over.

This is not the first time Alonso has been linked with taking over one of his former clubs.

Xabi Alonso won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso's spell with Liverpool earned him a place as at No.17 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, and put his name on everyone's lips after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure last year.

On that occasion, however, Alonso moved to confirm he would be staying put, with Arne Slot ultimately appointed at Anfield.