Ancelotti brushes off lack of Real goals

French striker Karim Benzema scored the game's only goal in the 10th minute but despite dominating possession, Madrid could not kill off the game.

Ancelotti was delighted as Madrid grabbed their second straight win to start their La Liga campaign and hoped to mould a team with a 'philosophy', like bitter-rivals Barcelona.

"We couldn't score the second goal in the first half and when the result is just 1-0 it's not easy to control the match," Ancelotti said on Monday.

"The important thing is the result and I think as well our way of playing was good at high level pace.

"The team were compact, our defence played well and they tried their best. I am really happy.

"It's clear Barcelona have a philosophy and now we are trying to have one.

"The most important thing is about winning matches and points and keep working on improving."

Ancelotti refused to comment on the situation with Gareth Bale with rumours swirling that the Welsh star could sign with Madrid in the coming days.

Under pressure from the Spanish media to select club captain Iker Casillas in goal, Ancelotti was unrepentant as Diego Lopez continued to be the number one choice.

"Diego played the first match and Diego played the second," Ancelotti said.

"He is playing well at the moment and there's nothing else to say."

Defender Alvaro Arbeloa called on Madrid fans to forget about the goalkeeper debate and focus on supporting the team.

"I support both Lopez and Iker, just like my teammates do," Arbeloa said.

"I think it would be interesting if the public did the same."