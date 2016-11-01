Ancelotti credits tactical switch for Bayern win

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti credited a second-half tactical switch for a fightback that saw his side beat PSV 2-1 and confirm qualification for the Champions League knock-out stages.

A 73rd-minute Robert Lewandowski goal sealed victory for the Bundesliga champions and an unassailable eight-point lead over their hosts in Group D, after his first-half spot-kick had cancelled out Santiago Arias' early opener.

Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa were both introduced after 64 minutes by Ancelotti, with the latter playing a key role in Lewandowski's winner.

"I tried to change the system to play with two wingers and open the space. We did that and Lewandowksi scored," Ancelotti said.

"It was difficult at the start, but slowly we worked our way back into the game and got there in the end.

"We thought it was important to avoid counter-attacks. We started to play quicker in the second half and create more opportunities. It was important that we didn't lose our confidence."

Bayern travel to Rostov in three weeks time to attempt to close the three-point gap on table-topping Atletico Madrid following their last-gasp 2-1 win over the Russian club.

Arjen Robben was one of those replaced to make way for Coman and Costa, and the Dutchman revealed his dismay at being replaced against his former team.

"The way we played in the first half was too slow. We did a better job in the second half," Robben said.

"Such a game is unique for me, of course you want to play 90 minutes, so I was disappointed and sad about the replacement."