Ancelotti not planning a revolution at Bayern Munich

New Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti says he will not be starting a revolution at the club and wants to continue the success of Pep Guardiola.

The former Real Madrid head coach has taken over at the Allianz Arena on a three-year contract after the Catalan's decision to join Manchester City and was presented as he started his new role on Monday.

Bayern have won four straight Bundesliga titles, including three during Guardiola's reign, and Ancelotti is not keen on overhauling the set-up given the winning formula that has existed in recent seasons.

"I think my friend Guardiola has done some great work in the last few years," he said.

"I have to take into consideration the characteristics of the players, but I am not here to do a revolution because the job Guardiola did here was fantastic and I would like to follow this style.

"The style I know very well that Bayern Munich want to play attacking football. I love to play attacking football, I have a fantastic squad and I am really happy with this.

"We have signed fantastic players this season and we will try to do our best and this is our goal.

"Bayern Munich are one of the best teams, best clubs in the world. They have a fantastic tradition and history of football and I would like to follow this line."

: "I'd like to begin by offering Carlo a very warm welcome to ." July 11, 2016

With Portugal's teenage star Renato Sanches already signed from Benfica and Mats Hummels brought in from Borussia Dortmund, Ancelotti is not anticipating any further imminent additions to his squad.

He continued: "I think the squad is really good. We are not talking with the club about new signings because we are really happy.

"Of course the market is open until August 31 and everything can happen, but I have to speak now about the players that are at Bayern."