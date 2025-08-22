Friday Football Quiz, episode 77: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's almost the weekend, so welcome back to another Friday Football Quiz provided by FourFourTwo.

As you are aware by now, every Friday, we give you 20 questions on the beautiful game. These questions are freshly curated each week, with the aim of scoring as high as you can.

Our Friday Football Quiz has a whopping 76 previous editions – how have you fared overall so far?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 76

This week, we've crammed topics in, such as the 1990 FIFA World Cup, Desire Doue, as well as a Barclaysman, just for old times' sake.

As ever, just the 20 questions in this quiz, with absolutely no time limit, because that might just be too damned tricky.

You can sign into Kwizly below if you're looking for a lifeline, too: pressing the Hint button will eliminate one of the four multiple-choice options – and you can use it as many times as you so wish.

Remember to leave your scores in the comments and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors



We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

The working week is done, but the quizzing is just getting started. It's Friday, and we've lined up a whole new squad of brain-teasers to get you warmed up for the weekend. Time to see if you're ready for kick-off.

First up, think you're a transfer market guru? We're about to find out. See if you can name the biggest Premier League signing every summer since 2000 – then, prove your knowledge of outbound deals by tackling our challenge to name the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to overseas clubs.

Ready to get into the nitty-gritty of the Premier League? From the very start to the very present, we've got you covered. Test your historical knowledge by trying to name every Premier League top three ever in order… and for a look at relatively recent history, can you name every player to start on the first Premier League matchday of 2024/25?

Finally, for the ultimate test of your ball knowledge, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 13, with questions on superstar strikers, MLS clubs and the luck of the Irish. There's plenty more below the line, of course, too.