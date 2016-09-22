Ancelotti: Perez lacks Beckenbauer's understanding

Carlo Ancelotti believes Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer has a better understanding of football than Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez due to the fact he played the game.

Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena in the close-season having been out of work since his Real Madrid exit at the end of the 2014-15 season.

The Italian was a popular figure at Santiago Bernabeu and Madrid president Perez faced criticism for sacking him after two seasons at the helm.

Ancelotti was asked about the differences between Madrid and Bayern, and stated that Beckenbauer perhaps has a better understanding of his role as a head coach.

"What's the difference between Bayern and Real Madrid? They're quite similar as clubs, maybe the difference between them is that one is ran by an ex-footballer and he understands what happens better," Ancelotti told L'Equipe.

"In Madrid, there is a lot of external pressures - TV, radio, newspapers - which means in Germany there is a different feeling at the club."