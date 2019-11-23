Andrew Considine hopes Aberdeen can maintain momentum after break

Andrew Considine hopes Aberdeen can slip seamlessly back into their groove following the international break.

Since losing 4-0 at home to Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic last month, the Dons have won three in a row against Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Ahead of the trip to St Johnstone, defender Considine, who will make his 500th Dons appearance in Perth, told the club’s official website: “We are on a good run at the moment and we want to keep that going.

“Since the disappointment against Celtic I feel that we have turned a bit of a corner.

“We have had two clean sheets out of the three games, we are scoring plenty of goals and everyone is chipping in, which is great.

“If we can be as clinical as we were at Ross County then hopefully we can get the job done.

“If we can go into December with another couple of wins and then have a good December, which we traditionally do, then I think we will be in a good position going into the Christmas break.”

Saints battled out a 1-1 draw when they visited Pittodrie in September and although this season has been a struggle for them, Considine is expecting a difficult afternoon.

He said: “We do find it tough down at McDiarmid Park so we know it is going to be a difficult game.

“I felt the game earlier in the season at Pittodrie was one of the toughest games that we have had this season.

“I can never remember an easy game against them and I’m sure it will be the same on Sunday. But there are no easy games in this league.

“I feel we are on a good run but to keep in touch with the two sides above us we need to win these games.

“Over the past four or five seasons, week in, week out we have managed to get these results.

“As a squad and as a team I feel we are starting to settle. It will be a big three points on Sunday if we can get them.”