'He just wants it over' Newcastle United transfer insight revealed by Eddie Howe's trusted 232-game lieutenant
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants the transfer window to close, according to one of his former players
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is keen for the transfer situation surrounding the club to come to a conclusion, says ex-AFC Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels.
The 38-year-old played 232 times for Howe during their time on the south coast, winning two promotions together en route to several seasons in the Premier League.
Daniels has told FourFourTwo what Howe will be thinking amidst the furore surrounding Alexander Isak and Newcastle's difficulty in replacing him in the transfer market.
Eddie Howe 'wants transfer window to be over' at Newcastle
"I think he just wants it over, probably, knowing Eddie. He wants it over," Daniels said. "However it is, if he gets players in, if he doesn't get players in, I think he just wants to have his squad however it ends up and [to] work with them.
"What Eddie does best is, he improves players. And the period of time between September to when the transfer window opens in January, he'll have all that time to work with the squad and to improve it and to get the best out of it."
It is unclear whether Swedish international Isak will still be a Newcastle player in a fortnight but after the player's statement claiming his relationship with the club had broken down, matters are strained to say the least with some even suspecting there now isn't a way back for the 25-year-old.
"Like any manager, he will be frustrated if he couldn't get X, Y or Z, or if things didn't go the way that he wanted to [in the transfer market].
"Knowing Eddie, as soon as the window shuts, he's moving on to the next thing, which is improving every single player, and trying to get the best out of them, which undoubtedly, he has done in the last few seasons," Daniels added.
Newcastle will discover their Champions League opponents on Thursday, August 28 and planning will begin on how best to tackle their European opponents.
