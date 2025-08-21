Arsenal must overcome one final hurdle in Eberechi Eze transfer hijack as medical details revealed: report

Eberechi Eze could be an Arsenal player by this weekend after Arsenal hijacked the Crystal Palace midfielder's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal's North London rivals have been left seething after their proposed move for Eberechi Eze was hijacked by the Gunners.

Spurs agreed terms with Crystal Palace but Arsenal matched the bid and Eze, who was previously in the Gunners' academy, is said to have chosen a move to the Emirates' Stadium instead.

Eberechi Eze to make final Crystal Palace appearance before Arsenal move

Eberechi Eze is close to signing with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal fans on social media have taken the opportunity to laud the transfer over their Spurs counterparts but there are still a few hurdles that Eze and the Gunners must overcome in order for the 27-year-old to fulfil a lifelong dream and represent the club.

On Thursday evening, Eze is expected to feature for Crystal Palace in their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Norwegian side Fredrikstad FK.

Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Eliteserien club visit Selhurst Park where Eze and Marc Guehi are expected to start, according to Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Eze's Arsenal medical is scheduled for Friday, after the Eagles' first game in Europe since the 1998 Intertoto Cup campaign.

Consequently, Arsenal fans will be watching this evening's game with baited breath, hoping Eze does not pick up an injury which could put his move in jeopardy.

Eze was released by Arsenal as a teenager which the player has admitted almost caused him to fall out of love with the game.

Spells with Fulham, Reading and Millwall's youth setups followed before coming through at Queens Park Rangers. Eze made a £20m move to Palace back in 2020 and has since scored over 40 Premier League goals for the South Londoners.

QPR are expected to earn a reported £6m from the sale due to a clause which entitles them to a portion of the profit made from the player's next move.