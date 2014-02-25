Angry Mourinho responds over Eto'o furore

Mourinho was recorded making negative comments about Eto'o and Chelsea's other strikers at a sponsorship launch when he was unaware he was on camera, but feels his words have been taken out of context.

"I have a team but no striker," Mourinho was reported as saying.

"It is not possible for us to win the Premier League. We have Samuel Eto'o. Yes, Eto'o, but he is 32, maybe even 35, I don't know."

Addressing the resulting headlines created by the incident, Mourinho made his frustration clear at a press conference prior to the first leg of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Galatasaray.

Asked whether he was "embarrassed", Mourinho replied: "I think you should be embarrassed as a media professional, because from an ethical point of view I don't think you are happy that not you but your colleague is able to record a private conversation and to make it public."

The Portuguese added: "From my point of view, is it not a happy moment, absolutely.

"I am not defending what I am saying. The comment is obviously not a good one. It's not obviously one that I would do in a serious way.

"It's not something I would do in an official way in an interview – first of all, because I don't make fun, secondly because if there is managers in the world that really defend their players, I’m obviously one of them, and third because Samuel Eto’o is Samuel Eto'o.

"He's one of the few players that is working with me at a second different club and a manager never does that when he doesn't like the player and doesn’t like the person."

Referring to a previous interview by Eto'o, the Chelsea boss added: "He has no reason to be upset, because also he told a few years ago that Mourinho is the only manager that I will never play for, yet after one year he was playing for me at Inter and a few years later he is playing with me (again).

"There is no story. It was a funny conversation between me and somebody that doesn't belong to the football world. We were laughing at every word I was saying.

"I really think it is a disgrace that someone is recording a private conversation."