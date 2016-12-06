Arda Barca future brighter after hat-trick
Luis Enrique singled out Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal for praise after the Barcelona pair shone in victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Arda Turan could have secured his Camp Nou future after a hat-trick impressed Luis Enrique as Barcelona thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 in the Champions League.
Turkey captain Arda hit the net three times after the break, having assisted Lionel Messi's first-half opener, on his first Champions League start of the season.
The 29-year-old was linked with a move away from the Catalan giants in the close-season in an attempt to raise transfer funds, with a January switch also mooted after a struggle to earn regular first-team football.
But his coach spoke glowingly following a stand-out performance that underlined Barca's position as Group C winners.
"He has created lots of goals this year," Luis Enrique told Spanish television.
"He has many chances when he plays on the left of our attack. I also like him in midfield."
Aleix Vidal was another to make a rare outing, and he too impressed by playing a part in Arda's first two goals, including an assist for his second.
"He was spectacular," Luis Enrique beamed.
"He has a unique physical condition despite not having played for a long time and he was very good, in attack, in defence, with the ball and without the ball.
"The more players join the bandwagon, the better."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.