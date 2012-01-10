Argentina and Brazil set for New Jersey friendly

The match, which could feature Lionel Messi, the Argentine who was named World Player of the Year for the third time in a row, will be played at the new Meadowlands stadium in East Rutherford, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

As the fixture takes place on a designated FIFA slot for international games, both teams will be able to call on their top players based in Europe.

Argentina will also face Saudia Arabia in a friendly in Riyadh on November 14, the AFA said.