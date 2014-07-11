Argentina fined for press conference no-shows

The finalists have approached their previous four official pre-match press conferences with only coach Alejandro Sabella in the hot seat, ignoring FIFA's insistence at least one player is available for comment.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee inflicted the financial sanction on Thursday, reprimanding them for their conduct.

"Disciplinary proceedings were opened after Argentina turned up to three consecutive Match Day -1 press conferences in the stadium (ARG v. NIG, ARG v. SUI, ARG v. BEL), with only the head coach present instead of the required head coach plus at least one player. The same incident occurred at the Match Day -1 press conference prior to the semi-final ARG v. NED," a FIFA statement read.

"After analysing all necessary elements, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found the Argentina FA guilty of breaching art. 4 par. 1 lit. f and 4. par. 2 of the Regulations 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil as well as art. 12.2 2nd part (i) of the competition’s Media & Marketing Regulations."