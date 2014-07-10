Argentina have no chance in final, says Robben

Louis van Gaal's men lost out on penalties to Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final, missing out on the chance to face Germany for the trophy.

However, Robben believes Joachim Low will have nothing to worry about at the Maracana, dismissing Argentina's chances out of hand.

"Germany's going to win the World Cup," Kicker quote him as saying. "No doubt about that.

"The Argentines will not stand a chance."

Argentina are looking to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986.