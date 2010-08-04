Argentina to wait over Maradona successor

Argentine Football Association (AFA) bosses voted unanimously not to renew Maradona's contract on July 27 following Argentina's 4-0 thrashing by Germany in the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa earlier in the month.

A commission to define preparation plans for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil will be formed in October, AFA said in a statement.

Maradona's former Argentina team mate Sergio Batista was appointed interim coach last month and seems likely to stay in the role for now.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup victory as captain in 1986, was appointed as coach in late 2008 despite having very little coaching experience.

During his tumultuous spell in charge, he was banned for two months for a foul-mouthed outburst at a news conference and the team barely scraped through the World Cup qualifiers.

After convincing wins in their opening World Cup games, Argentina became one of the tournament favourites but Maradona's dreams of lifting football's most-coveted trophy as coach were dashed by the Germans.

