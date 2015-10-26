Arsenal fined over Calum Chambers transfer
The Football Association (FA) has fined Arsenal for breaching regulations in the transfer of Calum Chambers from Southampton.
Arsenal have been fined £60,000 for breaching Football Association (FA) regulations in relation to the transfer of Calum Chambers from Southampton.
The FA has imposed the sanctions, and issued a warning over the club's future conduct, for breaching "The FA's Football Agent Regulations".
Chambers completed his switch from Southampton to the Emirates Stadium in July 2014 as a 19-year-old.
Authorised agent Alan Middleton has also been fined £30,000 and banned from all agency/intermediary activity for a period of three months - although that sanction is suspended for 18 months.
Middleton denied the initial charges, which have since been proven.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.