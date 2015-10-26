Arsenal fined over Calum Chambers transfer

Arsenal have been fined £60,000 for breaching Football Association (FA) regulations in relation to the transfer of Calum Chambers from Southampton.

The FA has imposed the sanctions, and issued a warning over the club's future conduct, for breaching "The FA's Football Agent Regulations".

Chambers completed his switch from Southampton to the Emirates Stadium in July 2014 as a 19-year-old.

Authorised agent Alan Middleton has also been fined £30,000 and banned from all agency/intermediary activity for a period of three months - although that sanction is suspended for 18 months.

Middleton denied the initial charges, which have since been proven.