Arsenal signing 'waiting in London' to be announced: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will want the issued resolved as quickly as possible

Arsenal have already welcomed their new signing to England, but they have one obstacle in their way, preventing them from officially announcing the player.

The Gunners’ summer business is already well underway, having already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi.

But they’re still spinning several plates, with at least one new signing all but finalised.

New Arsenal man sees pre-season interrupted

Arteta has been prevented from taking the the new Arsenal man on the club's pre-season tour in Asia (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s side have travelled to Singapore, where they will face AC Milan and Newcastle United before travelling to Hong Kong to play Tottenham Hotspur, and then returning to London for two more pre-season games.

Quite when Arsenal fans will catch the first glimpse of their new man in action is still up in the air, as there is one element of his deal holding up the official announcement.

Cristhian Mosquera is waiting on one final step to be announced as Arsenal's latest signing (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet AS, Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has been in London for a week as he awaits the completion of paperwork to officially make him Arsenal’s latest signing.

There had been some speculation that the hold-up had been caused by a failed medical, but El Desmarque dispelled those fears after contacting player sources, confirming that the delay is to do with player documentation rather than anything spotted by club doctors.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As things stand, Mosquera has not been officially announced by the Gunners and, as such, has not made the trip to Singapore, so it remains to be seen when he can link up with his new teammates.

Reports suggest that the technicality causing the setback will be resolved in due course.

Arteta will have plenty of training work he'll want to get start on with Mosquera (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Arsenal fans likely have nothing to worry about, as this sounds like an issue the admin team at the Emirates will soon have sorted.

They will want to ensure it doesn’t drag on too long, however, as an interrupted pre-season can have dire consequences on a player’s start at a new club.

Arteta will want the 21-year-old settling in to his new environment, getting to know his new colleagues and taking on board his tactical instructions as soon as possible.

Mosquera is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.