Arsenal signing 'waiting in London' to be announced: report
Arsenal only have one thing standing in their way of officially revealing their new man
Arsenal have already welcomed their new signing to England, but they have one obstacle in their way, preventing them from officially announcing the player.
The Gunners’ summer business is already well underway, having already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi.
But they’re still spinning several plates, with at least one new signing all but finalised.
New Arsenal man sees pre-season interrupted
Mikel Arteta’s side have travelled to Singapore, where they will face AC Milan and Newcastle United before travelling to Hong Kong to play Tottenham Hotspur, and then returning to London for two more pre-season games.
Quite when Arsenal fans will catch the first glimpse of their new man in action is still up in the air, as there is one element of his deal holding up the official announcement.
According to Spanish outlet AS, Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has been in London for a week as he awaits the completion of paperwork to officially make him Arsenal’s latest signing.
There had been some speculation that the hold-up had been caused by a failed medical, but El Desmarque dispelled those fears after contacting player sources, confirming that the delay is to do with player documentation rather than anything spotted by club doctors.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
As things stand, Mosquera has not been officially announced by the Gunners and, as such, has not made the trip to Singapore, so it remains to be seen when he can link up with his new teammates.
Reports suggest that the technicality causing the setback will be resolved in due course.
In FourFourTwo’s view, Arsenal fans likely have nothing to worry about, as this sounds like an issue the admin team at the Emirates will soon have sorted.
They will want to ensure it doesn’t drag on too long, however, as an interrupted pre-season can have dire consequences on a player’s start at a new club.
Arteta will want the 21-year-old settling in to his new environment, getting to know his new colleagues and taking on board his tactical instructions as soon as possible.
Mosquera is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.