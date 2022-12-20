Arsenal report: Gunners join three Premier League rivals in Matheus Cunha race

Arsenal have reportedly joined three other Premier League sides in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha in January.

The 23-year-old has struggled for form in the Spanish capital this season and is yet to find the net in 17 appearances.

But that hasn’t put off English suitors, who are ready to offer him a route out of Spain in the mid-season transfer window.

Arsenal and Leeds United are interested in Cunha, according to Goal (opens in new tab), and the Yorkshire club are already talking to his representatives about a potential move.

The Gunners could be forced to enter the market after losing first-choice striker and Brazil international Gabriel Jesus to injury for three months during the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t firmed up their interest yet, but they could also face competition from Wolves and Aston Villa if they do.

Both those clubs have spoken to Cunha’s agents, and Wolves are seen as the frontrunners to land his signature.

The eight-time Brazil international missed out on a place in the Selecao squad for the World Cup after a sluggish start to the season.

Cunha has two assists but no goals to his name after 17 games in all competitions, although he has only started twice.

The former Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig man is valued at £17.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) and has a contract in Madrid to 2026.

