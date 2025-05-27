Arsenal tipped to beat Liverpool for ex-Premier League star eyeing instant return: report

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta both want to sign a new centre forward this summer

Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be going toe-to-toe in the battle for a former Premier League forward.

The player in question spent just two seasons in England before leaving for La Liga last summer. Having scored 29 goals in his debut season in Spain, new reports suggest he may soon be on his way back to the UK already.

Arne Slot is said to be ready to part ways with Darwin Nunez, whilst Arsenal are rumoured to be closing in on a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Former Premier League forward rumoured to LIKED by Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to sign a new striker this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a new centre forward seems to be the priority for at least four of the top six in the Premier League, but recruiting from overseas presents a risk we saw with Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United.

Whilst there may be more mitigating factors surrounding the Dane's poor spell at Old Trafford, clubs are having to spend and risk more when looking for a striker post-COVID, especially given the tighter rules around spending.

Mikel Arteta has his sights set on several summer recruits (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Marca, both Arsenal and Liverpool have set their sights on former Manchester City man Julian Alvarez. The 25-year-old scored 19 times for Pep Guardiola in 2023/24 before moving to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

One of the best strikers in Europe at present, Alvarez is said to have piqued the interest of both Arsenal and Liverpool, with both clubs having added the Argentina international to their summer shortlists.

Barcelona are another interested party in the discussion, especially given that the Catalan giants are after a natural replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

Transfermarkt values Alvarez at €90m (£75.4m), and the World Cup winner is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now. The report adds that Atleti are not prepared to listen to offers for the former River Plate striker, so talks could be tough.

Julian Alvarez has been an instant success over in Spain (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Alvarez would be tricky given that he is under contract in Madrid until 2030. We feel his current club would want in excess of £115m and Arsenal can buy Gyokeres for a lot cheaper.

Liverpool are set to break the bank on Florian Wirtz, too, so this deal could just be speculation or a manufactured story from an agent.