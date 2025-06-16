Arsenal report: Shock €130m offer made for Rodrygo, with Gunners shaping up for their move

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few weeks

Arsenal target Rodrygo could be on the move with a mammoth bid lodged for the superstar Brazilian.

The Gunners are looking to overhaul their attack this summer and release some of the burden on Bukayo Saka.

A striker seems top priority for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and their search seems to have taken the to Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, with a move expected for either of them imminently.

Rodrygo move edging closer with Arsenal needing to rush their own bid

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League last eight in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move to strengthen the left-wing also seems likely, with Gabriel Martinelli failing to push on from the 2022/23 season where he registered 15 Premier League goals and struck up a brilliant partnership with Saka.

Their search led them to Rodrygo, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now and is seemingly on his way out of Madrid this summer after being sidelined slightly be the star power of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr last season.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

They now face competition for the Brazilian, namely from Saudi Arabia.

Spanish outlet Fichajes is reporting that Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have both tabled bids in the region of €130 million to try and secure his services.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is unclear whether Rodrygo would be prepared to move to the Middle East at this stage of his career, but the report states he is keen to leave Real Madrid.

The report suggests that due to interest and massive financial backing of the two Saudi based sides, the deal go even higher as they compete for his signature.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are hugely interested in Rodrygo – but that interest from Saudi may be used by Real Madrid to leverage the Gunners into making a move.

The past two Premier League campaigns have highlighted there is a missing element to Arsenal's attack, and adding someone of his quality would be the best way to improve on that.

Rodrygo is valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt, but it's likely a bid higher than that will be needed to take him from Madrid this summer.