Arsenal return remains a 'dream' for Szczesny

On-loan Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is unsure whether a return to Arsenal will materialise but stated it would be a "dream" to play for the club again.

Szczesny made the season-long move to the Stadio Olimpico during the close-season, having lost his place to David Ospina prior to the arrival of Petr Cech from Chelsea.

The Poland international has helped Roma to second in Serie A but acknowledged his future beyond the end of the season is uncertain.

"If a year ago someone had told me that I would go to Rome I would have thought it was impossible," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I have been with Arsenal all my life and, I do not hide it, that is still my dream.

"For me it is like a family, I owe so much to those people that if I were to be given a chance I would play for them. The fans here [at Roma] have always been great, I do not know what will happen.

"Nine months is a long time in football, things can change from week to week."

Szczesny's relationship with Arsene Wenger has come under scrutiny in recent seasons - the Pole having apologised after being caught smoking in the changing rooms following defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

"I never hated Wenger, I owe him a lot. I never hated him, I have always taken responsibility for my mistakes and not created any problems," he added.

"The history of the cigarette in the locker room is real, but it is false that I argued with Wenger.

"Everyone knows that I have made mistakes but I have always accepted the consequences. Wenger was always clear to me and I believe that anyone who is honest is to be treated with honesty.

"We never had any problems but I understand that newspapers are looking for stories. I was not surprised by the arrival of Cech as he is a great goalkeeper who has won everything. I think any coach would have taken at such a low price."