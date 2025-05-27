Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all shown interest in the 24-year-old

Arsenal's transfer saga involving Joan Garcia looks like resolving itself ahead of serious competition.

At least three Premier League clubs continue to be on high alert over the signing of one of La Liga's up-and-coming goalkeepers, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United all showing interest in the 24-year-old, who could cost as little as £20m this summer due to his release clause in Spain.

Speaking on the rumours surrounding his future, the Spain Under-21 international is keeping his cards close to his chest, with Barcelona, Napoli and AC Milan also watching his situation.

Unai Emery and Aston Villa need a new goalkeeper after Emi Martinez's exit (Image credit: Alamy)

Having kept eight clean sheets in La Liga, yet played every minute for Spanish strugglers Espanyol, suitors from around Europe are beginning to line up for the man in question as the summer window approaches.

Local rivals Barcelona remain the favourites, but with his latest comments causing quite the stir, a Premier League move may still be on the horizon.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is highly thought of in Spain (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Joan Garcia had been previously reported to have agreed terms with Arsenal, and looked to be on his way to England after a standout campaign in Spain for Manolo Gonzalez's outfit.

But now, AS in Spain are relaying information from Cadena SER that the Parakeets no.1 has a deal in principle to join Catalan rivals, Barcelona.

The move would be highly controversial with the two clubs having a fierce rivalry – ex-Espanyol man Mauricio Pochettino one claimed he'd rather work on a farm than move to Camp Nou – and to see Garcia make the switch would be a huge shock.

At 24, Garcia has already been praised for his quickness, poise, and quick reactions, whilst ranking highly for crosses faced and crosses stopped in Europe's top six leagues by FBref.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is expected to be on the move in the next few months (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

"There's always news coming out in football and there are things out there [about me]," Garcia told TV3 when asked about the possibility of signing for Barcelona this summer.

"It is not always the case that what comes out corresponds with the reality. I am just staying calm and any decision which needs to be made I will think about with those close to me, picking the best option for me."

In FourFourTwo's view, geographically, a move to Barcelona makes the most sense, but we can't rule out the Premier League's pulling power, especially given Unai Emery is desperate for a new goalkeeper.

Newcastle United could still have their say, especially with European football once again on their slate next season.