Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise

Riyad Mahrez says it is an honour to receive praise from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger but is yet to receive an offer from the Gunners boss as he looks to leave Leicester City.

Monaco have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old after he announced his intention to leave Leicester last month.

Wenger praised the quality of Mahrez last week, suggesting he could make an offer for the winger, but there has been nothing formal from the Frenchman - or any other interested clubs - as of yet.

"It is an honour to receive compliments like this from such a big manager in world football," he told to Elheddaf Television.

"But there is a big difference between words, speculation and an offer, so there is nothing on the table at the moment. As he [Wenger] went on to say, there is nothing concrete, so I will not dwell on that too much yet.

"The chairman and I agreed that I would stay another year at the club and that he would let me leave at the end of the season.

"I think it would be the right time for me to leave, I have experienced everything at this football club.

"I went from the Championship to the Premier League, I stayed up with the team the next season, we won the Premier League, I won the PFA player of the year award, I played the Champions League, so we did something quite exceptional.

"We will see what the future holds for me. I sincerely do not know where I will play next season."